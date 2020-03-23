WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 23

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 23March 24, 2020
The Road to WrestleMania is ramping up, and the March 23 edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the final opportunities to build to the big show.
Randy Orton was expected to respond to Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing match at The Show of Shows after weeks of hurting everyone in his way, including The Rated-R Superstar's wife Beth Phoenix.
Another big response was expected from Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Drew McIntyre had shown that The Beast Incarnate could be scared, but The Advocate would not allow The Scottish Psychopath to feel confident before 'Mania.
Week after week, WWE has focused on recapping matches rather than putting them on, but there was no way WWE Superstars would avoid getting physical all the way to The Grandest Stage of Them All.
This night needed to be huge, but WWE was still in the process of learning how to put on a show in an empty, closed arena.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (RR 2015)
After a video package about Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Paul Heyman cut a promo with The Beast Incarnate standing in front of him. The Advocate made clear McIntyre had no chance to dethrone Lesnar at 'Mania.
A replay was shown of the WWE Royal Rumble 2015 where The Beast Incarnate overcame two of the top competitors of his career in a Triple Threat to retain with an F-5 to Seth Rollins.
Result
Lesnar def. John Cena and Rollins by pinfall.
A
A
Analysis
The promo segment that led in to this recapped match was fine. It was standard Heyman banter. He keeps telling the same story, which is no longer all that interesting, but it worked here purely to keep pushing the narrative that The Advocate is afraid of what McIntyre can do to Lesnar.
Now that replay matches have become the norm, this was a good match to replay. It wasn't one everyone had seen recently, and it was a great clash. It also showed how dominant The Beast Incarnate can be.
AJ Styles Challenges Undertaker to a Boneyard Match
AJ Styles made fun of The Undertaker for a video he and Michelle McCool did about saving tigers. He said McCool had stolen The Deadman's soul, and The Phenomenal One would bring him back. He challenged Taker to a boneyard match.
C+
C+
Analysis
Styles' promos have been the same every week with Taker. This did not land as more than the same-old story. The Phenomenal One will taunt Taker for letting his wife define his life until The Deadman makes him pay.
Adding a "boneyard" stipulation to the match is likely to lead to more of a ridiculous atmosphere for this clash. It could work to hide that Taker is not in ring shape anymore, but it could also just be hard to follow if not done right.
Andrade and Angel Garza (w/ Zelina Vega) vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander
The Street Profits watched as Andrade and Angel Garza showed their chemistry as a team. Cedric Alexander pushed them to their limit after his hot tag, but the No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships would not be denied. El Idolo knocked Alexander out cold with a back elbow to win.
A brawl broke out after the match between The Street Profits and Andrade and Garza that sent the heels running up the ramp.
Result
Andrade and Garza def. Ricochet and Alexander by pinfall.
A-
A-
Analysis
It was nice to get some actual wrestling on a wrestling show. This was a complete tag team match between four of the most exciting performers in WWE. Beyond an awkward finish, the contest used all of its time fully.
Garza and Andrade are an odd tag team to challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championships so suddenly, but WWE is just trying to fill the card right now. It should be fun to watch the champions and challengers clash even without a real story.
The Street Profits vs. Shayne Thorne and Brendan Vink
The Street Profits looked to show their mettle as a tag team. While the NXT stars Shayne Thorne and Brendan Vink gave them some trouble, Angelo Dawkins hit a high spinebuster into a Montez Ford frog splash to take the win.
Result
Street Profits def. Thorne and Vink by pinfall.
C
C
Analysis
The Street Profits are tag team champions. They should be able to fight better competition than a broke Thorne and a barely used Vink. This would have been the time to show off Raw's tag team division. Perhaps they were the only two men around for this segment.
Ford and Dawkins have been noticeably underutilized since the move to the Performance Center. These two could have been on every show in some capacity given what they were doing before they won the titles. Don't forget the tag team champions.