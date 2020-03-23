WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 23

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania is ramping up, and the March 23 edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the final opportunities to build to the big show.

Randy Orton was expected to respond to Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing match at The Show of Shows after weeks of hurting everyone in his way, including The Rated-R Superstar's wife Beth Phoenix.

Another big response was expected from Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Drew McIntyre had shown that The Beast Incarnate could be scared, but The Advocate would not allow The Scottish Psychopath to feel confident before 'Mania.

Week after week, WWE has focused on recapping matches rather than putting them on, but there was no way WWE Superstars would avoid getting physical all the way to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This night needed to be huge, but WWE was still in the process of learning how to put on a show in an empty, closed arena.