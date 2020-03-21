Report: Ryan Griffin's 2021 Jets Contract Option Exercised; 13 Starts Last Year

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ryan Griffin is sticking around MetLife Stadium for a few more years.

The New York Jets are exercising the option for 2021 on their tight end's contract, ensuring that he'll stay with the team through 2022, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Griffin will earn a base salary of $2.49 million with a cap hit of $3.415 million, per Spotrac.

In 2019, Griffin began to fit in rather nicely with the Jets offense, starting 13 games and recording 34 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns—a career high.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a bit of a renaissance in New York after spending his first six seasons in Houston. As a sixth-round draft pick in 2013, the fact that Griffin has lasted this long in the NFL is an achievement in itself.

It's also worth noting just how much effort the Jets are putting into their offense this offseason—especially its ability to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. New York agreed to terms with guard Josh Andrews, tackle George Fant, guard Alex Lewis, center Connor McGovern and lineman Greg Van Roten.

Considering the Jets gave up the third-most sacks last season with 52, it makes sense they'd look to enhance their pass protection, and the ability of Griffin to roll out and provide a safety valve for Darnold can only help that.

With Tom Brady out in New England, the AFC East certainly seems up for grabs. While the Buffalo Bills will be one of the favorite's heading into 2020, the Jets are starting to make their move.

They've got their quarterback in Darnold, a top-tier running back in Le'Veon Bell and solid wideouts with Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa and Josh Doctson. It also can't hurt to have Chris Herndon backing up Griffin at tight end.

The continuity is certainly there for the Jets offense. Now it'll be on the players to produce the results.

