Bears Rumors: Ex-Seahawks OT Germain Ifedi Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 25, 2020

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Free-agent offensive tackle Germain Ifedi has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ifedi, 25, played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after the team drafted him 31st overall in 2016. The Texas A&M alumnus started 60 games for Seattle, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in 2017 and 2019, per Pro Football Reference.

The right tackle often struggled during his Seahawks career. In 2019, he committed 13 penalties, tied for the fifth-most in the league, per Pro Football Focus. In his career, he has 47 penalties, 27 sacks allowed and 105 blown blocks, according to Alistair Corp of Field Gulls. He allowed six sacks in 2019, tied for 17th-most in the league, per PFF.

The Seahawks signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell to a two-year, $11 million deal March 18, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, all but ending Ifedi's tenure with the 'Hawks.

Still, Ifedi is 6'5", 325 pounds and just 25 years old. He's also missed only four games over the span of his career. Perhaps a change of scenery to Chicago is exactly what he needs.

