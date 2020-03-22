25 Classic WWE PPVs to Binge While Social Distancing

0 of 25

Credit: WWE.com

People around the world are adjusting to spending a lot more time inside their homes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Many are struggling to keep themselves and their children who are home from school entertained without theaters, bars, restaurants, music venues, parks and other places people go for a good time.

You can only rewatch so many episodes of Lost and The Walking Dead before you need to look for new streaming options. This is where WWE Network comes in.

Not only does the service contain almost every episode of Raw, SmackDown and numerous other shows, it also has every pay-per-view WWE has ever held.

Since everyone is looking for ways to fill their time, we thought it would be fun to offer up a list of 25 PPVs you can binge on WWE Network while social distancing.

This will not be a ranked list and this is by no means meant to say these are the 25 best PPVs of all time. These are suggested viewing for anyone who needs a few hours to unwind and enjoy some grappling.

Each page will contain a list of the top highlights and a description of at least one match you need to see. Some of the suggestions come courtesy of other BR employees and writers.

For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.