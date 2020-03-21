Eagles Rumors: Will Parks Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Malcolm Jenkins' Exit

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with safety Will Parks in free agency Saturday, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Parks is a Philadelphia native who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of the University of Arizona.

Palmer noted that the 25-year-old Parks had "a lot of interest from around the league over the last few weeks."

Per NJ.com's Mike Kaye, Parks' contract is worth $1.6 million with $1 million guaranteed. Kaye also reported that Parks turned down more money elsewhere to play in his hometown and vie for a key role.

Parks appeared in 62 of a possible 64 games with the Broncos, making 15 starts. While he missed the only two games of his career last season, he started a career-high seven games and finished with 35 tackles, one interception, one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

The 6'1", 194-pound defensive back has recorded one interception in each of his four NFL seasons and a total of 149 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Parks will join an Eagles defense with a need at safety after declining the club option for 2020 on veteran Malcolm Jenkins and allowing him to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Rodney McLeod is the Eagles' top returning safety, although the team re-signed cornerback Jalen Mills with the intention of moving him to safety.

Even without Jenkins, the Eagles should be able to improve on a somewhat pedestrian pass defense that ranked 19th last season after acquiring No. 1 corner Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Parks figures to have an opportunity to vie for a starting spot in Philly, but if McLeod and Mills lock down those sports, Parks will still have value as a backup, which is the role he primarily played in Denver.