Eagles News: Ex-Chargers LB Jatavis Brown Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown reached an agreement Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, relayed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

