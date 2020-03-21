Eagles News: Ex-Chargers LB Jatavis Brown Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets stopped by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Carson, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown reached an agreement Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, relayed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Your Team's Smartest Move So Far 👏

    Applauding at least one move for every team

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Your Team's Smartest Move So Far 👏

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Fix FA Mistakes at the Draft 📝

    What teams can do in April to correct their whiff in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How to Fix FA Mistakes at the Draft 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Doesn't Anybody Want Jameis Winston?

    There are reportedly zero teams calling NFL's 2019 yards leader...will he play anywhere in 2020?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Doesn't Anybody Want Jameis Winston?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Players Left After Week 1 of Free Agency

    Top options still available at every position

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Best Players Left After Week 1 of Free Agency

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report