Eagles News: Ex-Chargers LB Jatavis Brown Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Eagles News: Ex-Chargers LB Jatavis Brown Agrees to 1-Year ContractMarch 21, 2020
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown reached an agreement Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract.
Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, relayed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
