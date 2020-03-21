49ers Rumors: Richard Sherman Given $1M Bonus After Missing Play-Time Incentive

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly paid cornerback Richard Sherman a $1 million bonus despite the fact that he didn't hit the required playing-time threshold in his contract.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Niners made good on general manager John Lynch's promise that they would do so despite the fact that Sherman didn't quite reach the 90 percent play-time incentive.

Sherman started all 15 of the regular-season games he appeared in last season and finished with 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions en route to his fifth career Pro Bowl nod.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.