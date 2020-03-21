Jameis Winston on Leaving Bucs: 'Look Forward to Seeing Y'all Again in February'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) leaves the press conference after talking to the media following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Jameis Winston posted a goodbye message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday after the team signed longtime New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady as its new starting quarterback Friday.

Winston, an unrestricted free agent, was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Bucs and spent the first five years of his professional career as the team's starter.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

