Jameis Winston on Leaving Bucs: 'Look Forward to Seeing Y'all Again in February'March 21, 2020
Jason Behnken/Associated Press
Jameis Winston posted a goodbye message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday after the team signed longtime New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady as its new starting quarterback Friday.
Winston, an unrestricted free agent, was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Bucs and spent the first five years of his professional career as the team's starter.
