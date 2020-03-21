Raiders Rumors: Latest Intel on Tom Brady Pursuit Before QB's Bucs Contract

Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders did not shake up the quarterback market by signing Tom Brady. However, there was reportedly some interest in bringing the 42-year-old to the AFC West.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the team was checking in on Brady "as late as this week."

Brady landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, but a move to Las Vegas would have thrown the quarterback carousel into overdrive. In that situation, the Raiders could have moved on from Derek Carr as their starting quarterback and likely sent him elsewhere, leading to a domino effect across the NFL.

Instead, the Raiders are entering the 2020 campaign with Carr and Marcus Mariota as the top two quarterbacks on their depth chart.

There is still a chance Carr starts all 16 games in the upcoming campaign, but it's far from a certainty with Mariota coming to town. The 26-year-old lost his starting job with the Tennessee Titans to Ryan Tannehill in 2019, and the AFC South side ended up agreeing to a long-term deal with Tannehill before the start of free agency.

Mariota put together a pair of 3,000-yard passing seasons during his five-year tenure with the Titans, but he struggled to find his footing in 2018 and 2019. In the former campaign, he had just 11 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 appearances. And the bulk of Mariota's seven touchdown passes the following year occurred in a pair of three-score games in Weeks 1 and 4.

A lackluster 183-yard outing versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and a two-interception display in a Week 6 defeat to the Denver Broncos sealed Mariota's fate in Tennessee. In three of his final four games as a starter, the Titans managed seven points or fewer. After Tannehill took the job, they reached the 20-point mark in every contest.

Even though he has plenty of work to do to regain a starting spot, Mariota is in a decent situation. Despite Carr throwing for 4,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, the Raiders have not finished at or above .500.

Carr completed 2019 with 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, which was an improvement from 19 aerial scores and 10 picks in 2018. But such numbers are not good enough to match those of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, which is why the Raiders sniffed around Brady.

The 28-year-old was 19th in the NFL in passing touchdowns, and only Josh Allen threw fewer scores while starting every regular-season game. In fact, Tannehill, who appeared in 10 regular-season contests, had one more touchdown pass than Carr. Gardner Minshew, who played in two fewer games, was level with Carr in that category.

Las Vegas has invested in wide receiver Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller, who are set to make more than $18 million combined in 2020. The Raiders also traded for Zay Jones last season and had Hunter Renfrow emerge as a reliable option in his rookie season.

If they land a wide receiver or two with the Nos. 12 and 19 overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, the Raiders could have a formidable pass-catching unit. Carr should be expected to improve his scoring numbers in that scenario. If not, he could be in the same position Mariota was in last season.

Signing Brady would have erased all question marks about the starting gig, which is understandable when a six-time Super Bowl-winning QB is in the fold.

Brady has produced at least 20 passing touchdowns in 17 of his 20 seasons in the league, and he only played one game each in two of the seasons he fell short of the mark. He has also eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in 11 campaigns. He would have provided some more stability and a larger scoring threat, but the Raiders are now set to rely on Carr and Mariota to improve on a 7-9 campaign.

