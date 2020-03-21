Neymar Reportedly Willing to Force PSG Exit to Join Barcelona

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

PSG's Neymar reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward Neymar is reportedly willing to "force a move away" from PSG in order to secure a reunion with Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Joaquim Piera of Sport reported Saturday that Neymar's representatives have already made contact with Barca and there's "maximum tension expected" once negotiations begin.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

