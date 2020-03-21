Angry Otis, Updated WrestleMania Card and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Dolph Ziggler has perpetrated serious heartbreak for Otis over the last few months, repeatedly sticking his nose in the big man's budding relationship with Mandy Rose and seemingly stealing her away from him on Valentine's night.

Couple that with the physical toll Ziggler and Robert Roode's attack on Otis took at Elimination Chamber and it was only a matter of time before the charismatic heavyweight snapped. He did just that Friday after Ziggler taunted him with Instagram photos of The Showoff and Golden Goddess' recent date.

No longer able to contain his emotions, Otis pummeled SmackDown tag team champions John Morrison and The Miz while seeking to bulldoze Ziggler. A great heel, the former world champion was able to narrowly escape the wrath of his rival, again taunting him from the stage.

Otis' outburst was absolutely necessary for the sake of the storyline. He has been presented as such a lost puppy for so long, a grade school kid who found out his crush was more into the pee-wee football star than him, that we needed to see the beast awakened.

Morrison and Miz got a taste of what that looks like, as did fans, who needed to know Otis would eventually stop pouting and unleash hell. He did, it was damn fun to watch and proves that Ziggler may have bitten off more than he (or anyone else) can chew.

While nothing has been officially announced to this point, one must assume WWE will pay off one of its best and most engaging storylines at WrestleMania. Exactly how it does so remains the question.

Will Otis and Ziggler square off in singles competition or will Roode and Tucker be involved. And what of Rose, who has been conspicuous by her absence in recent weeks, as has tag team partner Sonya Deville.

There are still questions that need to be answered but there is one thing we know for certain: what started as an innocent romantic story has evolved into one of the hottest programs in years that has managed to simultaneous elevate Otis to newfound popularity and reinvigorated Ziggler just in time for the year's biggest event.