2020 NFL Draft: Where Justin Herbert and More Stars Are Taken in Mocks

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Every draft class has its strengths and weaknesses. This year, one of the strengths is quarterbacks.

There are multiple quarterbacks who will soon be drafted who could turn into stars in the NFL. LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert might all be selected in the top five. Each should at least be drafted in the top 10.

Burrow is the probable No. 1 overall pick, as he's coming off an extraordinary college season and the Cincinnati Bengals need a new franchise quarterback. But from there, the draft could go many different ways.

Here's a look at where mock drafts are predicting the next three top quarterback prospects—Tagovailoa, Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love—to be selected.

Tua Tagovailoa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

If Tagovailoa had stayed healthy and not needed to undergo season-ending hip surgery in November, there's a chance he would have had a case to be the No. 1 pick. But with the way Burrow played, the LSU quarterback looks to be a safer pick for the Bengals.

That doesn't mean Tagovailoa isn't going to get drafted early, though. The most popular projection has been for the Alabama product to go to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5, which is what Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson is predicting.

Miami appears ready to go in a different direction at quarterback after Josh Rosen struggled last season, and it would make sense to pick Tagovailoa.

However, there's a chance he won't still be on the board when the Dolphins are on the clock. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports is predicting the Los Angeles Chargers to trade up to draft Tagovailoa at No. 3, and there have been rumors that the Washington Redskins, who own the No. 2 pick, may have interest in the former Alabama quarterback.

Justin Herbert

Is there a chance that a team opts to draft Herbert over Tagovailoa? Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports thinks there is.

McIntyre is predicting the Dolphins to select Herbert with the No. 5 pick, which leaves Tagovailoa to be drafted by the Chargers at No. 6. Herbert impressed throughout his four-year career at Oregon, and perhaps Miami will believe he's the safer pick to lead its offense into the future.

Edwards also has Herbert going to the Dolphins at No. 5, although his mock features the Chargers trading up to No. 3 to take Tagovailoa. Hanson has Herbert going to Los Angeles to No. 6.

While these mocks are projecting slightly different things, each has Tagovailoa or Herbert going to either the Dolphins or Chargers. It wouldn't be surprising to see one of these scenarios unfold on draft night.

Jordan Love

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert come off the board, Love will be the best quarterback available. But he may have a long wait to be drafted.

McIntyre and Edwards are both predicting Love gets drafted by the New England Patriots at No. 23. New England may be looking for a young quarterback, perhaps even to start immediately. Longtime Pats signal-caller Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, so New England needs a new franchise QB.

Another possible scenario has Love going to Tampa Bay to develop under Brady. Hanson is predicting the Bucs to draft the Utah State quarterback with the No. 14 pick. Tampa Bay may have other roster holes it would rather fill, but this is still a potential scenario.

No matter where Love gets drafted, it's likely to be in the first round. He may well be the final quarterback selected on the event's opening night.