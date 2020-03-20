Chris Godwin Says He'll Give Tom Brady No. 12 Buccaneers Jersey: 'He's the GOAT'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin has no problem giving his No. 12 to new teammate Tom Brady.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the ex-Penn State star praised the ex-New England Patriots quarterback, calling the six-time Super Bowl winner and three-time NFL MVP the "GOAT":

"And to me, I mean, like, obviously it's a very important number. But, I mean, at the end of the day, it's like, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know? He's the GOAT, you know? He's so accomplished. He got, like, the big brand and, you know, just me as, like, a guy that's still trying to establish himself, I feel like, just out of respect, you know, I've gotta defer to him.

"But if he don't want it, then by all means, I'mma keep it."

Godwin, 24, enjoyed a fantastic breakout 2019 season with 86 receptions, 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. He's worn No. 12 in Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware, as well as Penn State University.

Brady wore No. 12 at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and at Michigan before moving onto the Patriots, where he played for 20 years before signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay.

The number will ultimately be the least of the team's concerns as they look to guide Tampa Bay back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season. The pieces are in place for a deep playoff run with Brady, Godwin and wideout Mike Evans forming one of the deadliest passing trios in the league on paper.

The defense is stout as well, led by linebacker Devin White, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and edge-rusher Shaquille Barrett.

Ultimately, Godwin may be wearing a different number, but he has the potential to become an All-Pro wideout no matter what's on the back of his jersey.