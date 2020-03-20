WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20March 21, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause lockdowns in major cities, WWE is attempting to keep its weekly programming going by holding shows without fans at the Performance Center.
The way the product is presented has changed completely. Matches feel different and the announcers are trying to keep the atmosphere light.
This week's show featured Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns signing their WrestleMania 36 contract, Rob Gronkowski's official WWE debut and a tag match between Heavy Machinery and SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison.
WrestleMania is set to be a two-day event for the first time in history but until then, WWE has a lot of work to do to fill up its weekly shows.
Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's episode of SmackDown from the PC.
The Arrival of Gronk
Michael Cole opened the show in the ring and talked about how WrestleMania 36 will take place across two days. He phrased it as if this year's event was too big for one night instead of acknowledging the real reason.
He introduced this year's host, Rob Gronkowski before we saw a video package of some of his media highlights, including the time he took out Jinder Mahal to help Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Mojo Rawley was there to give Cole some lessons in getting hypes before he brought out the man he made sure to remind us was his best friend. Gronk danced his way to the ring.
After Mojo and Gronk had a "broment" together, King Corbin came out to give WWE's newest acquisition the opportunity to shove him to the ground while Rawley kneeled down behind him. Elias came out and played a song before they sent The King packing.
Grade: C
Analysis
The messaging in the opening moments was completely wrong. WWE refusing to acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic is not going to help. It just makes the company look ignorant.
Gronk was enthusiastic and his energy helped make this segment somewhat entertaining but as a whole, the opening 10 minutes was a bit rough.
The feud between Elias and King Corbin is something we should expect to continue for the next few weeks at the least.