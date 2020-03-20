WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 20

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause lockdowns in major cities, WWE is attempting to keep its weekly programming going by holding shows without fans at the Performance Center.

The way the product is presented has changed completely. Matches feel different and the announcers are trying to keep the atmosphere light.

This week's show featured Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns signing their WrestleMania 36 contract, Rob Gronkowski's official WWE debut and a tag match between Heavy Machinery and SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison.

WrestleMania is set to be a two-day event for the first time in history but until then, WWE has a lot of work to do to fill up its weekly shows.

Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's episode of SmackDown from the PC.

