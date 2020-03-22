Finding Homes for NFL's Best 2020 Free Agents Still on the Market

1 of 8

Top 50 Rank: N/A

Pass-rusher Clay Matthews III didn't land on the initial Top 50 list, but for good reason. He wasn't available until the Los Angeles Rams released him on Thursday.

It's not entirely surprising that Matthews was released. The Rams were obviously looking to clear cap space—they also dumped running back Todd Gurley—and Matthews turns 34 in May and is on the downslope of his career.

Yet, Matthews is also still incredibly productive, as evidenced by his 8.0 sacks in 13 games last season.

The Baltimore Ravens, who have already added Calais Campbell and re-signed Jihad Ward this offseason, are looking to compile pass-rushers and could provide a great home for Matthews. As NFL Network's Michael Silver pointed out, the Ravens offered Matthews more money than the Rams last offseason.

"He joked that in retrospect he should have signed with them," Silver tweeted recently. "I'd keep an eye on Baltimore as a potential landing spot. It would make a lot of sense."