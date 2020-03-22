Finding Homes for NFL's Best 2020 Free Agents Still on the MarketMarch 22, 2020
Finding Homes for NFL's Best 2020 Free Agents Still on the Market
The first week of NFL free agency is coming to a close, and top players like Tom Brady, Amari Cooper, Jack Conklin and Melvin Gordon III are off the market. However, that doesn't mean talent-needy teams don't still have options.
Several players from Bleacher Report's Top 50 Free Agents remain unsigned and are still waiting to find their next teams. Here, we'll examine the top players still on the market and identify realistic landing spots.
Choices will be based on factors like scheme fit, team needs and salary-cap space—perhaps the biggest factor for determining what is and isn't realistic.
Let's dig in!
EDGE Clay Matthews III: Baltimore Ravens
Top 50 Rank: N/A
Pass-rusher Clay Matthews III didn't land on the initial Top 50 list, but for good reason. He wasn't available until the Los Angeles Rams released him on Thursday.
It's not entirely surprising that Matthews was released. The Rams were obviously looking to clear cap space—they also dumped running back Todd Gurley—and Matthews turns 34 in May and is on the downslope of his career.
Yet, Matthews is also still incredibly productive, as evidenced by his 8.0 sacks in 13 games last season.
The Baltimore Ravens, who have already added Calais Campbell and re-signed Jihad Ward this offseason, are looking to compile pass-rushers and could provide a great home for Matthews. As NFL Network's Michael Silver pointed out, the Ravens offered Matthews more money than the Rams last offseason.
"He joked that in retrospect he should have signed with them," Silver tweeted recently. "I'd keep an eye on Baltimore as a potential landing spot. It would make a lot of sense."
CB Logan Ryan: Detroit Lions
Top 50 Rank: 49
Cornerback Logan Ryan—formerly of the New England Patriots and most recently of the Tennessee Titans—is one of the top cornerbacks remaining in free agency. However, his market could be limited by his contract demands.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Ryan is seeking something in the range of $10 million per year.
Heading into Week 2 of free agency, there are a few teams that simply don't have the cap space to make such a deal. The Detroit Lions—who have just over $40 million—do.
Detroit is a fit financially, and because the Lions recently dealt Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. They did sign Desmond Trufant, but adding Ryan would further reload the secondary. Plus, doing so would allow Ryan to reunite with head coach Matt Patricia. The pair won two Super Bowls together in New England.
DT Shelby Harris: Arizona Cardinals
Top 50 Rank: 47
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris isn't just one of free agency's best remaining players; he's also one of its most underrated. Capable of playing multiple positions along the line, Harris is a productive pressure option.
According to Evan Silva of Establish The Run, Harris had 28 pressures while playing 60 percent of the Denver Broncos' defensive snaps in 2019.
Though they did already sign Jordan Phillips in free agency, the Arizona Cardinals would be a tremendous home for Harris. They have a fair amount of cap room left—$14.3 million—and they've made the defensive front an offseason priority.
"We just want to get better, and obviously the defense is an area where we have to improve, particularly the front seven," general manager Steve Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf.
Harris could become an important part of a revamped and dangerous rotation in Arizona.
OT Jason Peters: Cleveland Browns
Top 50 Rank: 43
The Philadelphia Eagles allowed nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters to test the open market, and the 38-year-old tackle remains unsigned. While this is largely due to his age, which means he isn't a long-term option, Peters is still an above-average starter when healthy.
That's why Peters would make perfect sense for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland parted with left tackle Greg Robinson after the season, and while they upgraded the right side of the line with Jack Conklin, left tackle remains a need.
Now, Cleveland is likely to target a left tackle with the 10th overall pick in the draft. However, adding Peters would give the Browns some short-term security at the position since, you know, draft prospects are far from a sure thing.
General manager Andrew Berry, who spent last season with the Eagles, should be plenty familiar with Peters and what he's still capable of. As a one- or two-year option, the pairing is sensible.
DE Everson Griffen: Miami Dolphins
Top 50 Rank: 42
Defensive end Everson Griffen has made it clear that he isn't returning to the Minnesota Vikings.
"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," his agent, Brian Murphy, said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
If Griffen is looking for money, the Miami Dolphins can provide. it. They rank just behind Cleveland and Houston in terms of cap space with roughly $47 million.
Miami also has a need for a sack artist—Griffen had eight of them in 2019—after producing just 23 as a team last season, fewest in the league. The Dolphins did sign edge-rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency, but Griffen would be a welcome addition to the rotation.
Along with free-agent acquisitions like linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Byron Jones, Griffen would help give the Dolphins a tremendous defensive foundation.
WR Robby Anderson: New York Jets
Top 50 Rank: 22
The free-agent market for wide receiver Robby Anderson has been deafeningly quiet. Pelissero predicted the speedster might command at least $12 million per season. However, the interest simply hasn't been there for him.
According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Anderson has not been linked to any teams thus far.
Ultimately, a return to New York may be best for Anderson. He knows the roster, he knows the offense, and he's established at least some chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold. Of course, price could be an issue, as the Jets are not looking to overpay to keep the Temple product, per Costello
Of course, if interest in Anderson continues to be nonexistent, his price tag will likely drop to a level that the Jets are comfortable with. New York has nearly $43 million in cap space, so it could pull the trigger at any time.
QB Jameis Winston: Jacksonville Jaguars
Top 50 Rank: 13
With Tom Brady landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston is out of a job. And with the Indianapolis Colts signing Philip Rivers, the Chicago Bears trading for Nick Foles and the Carolina Panthers adding Teddy Bridgewater, Winston may not be able to find a starting job.
It's more likely Winston will have to go the Ryan Tannehill route: serve as a backup in an uncertain situation and try to win the starting job over time. He is an intriguing player with QB1 traits, but he also has a penchant for making head-scratching decisions.
At just 26 years old, Winston still has time to develop into a high-level starter, but it's going to take time and the right opportunity.
That opportunity could come with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While they appear ready to move forward with second-year man Gardner Minshew as their starter, they'll need insurance in case the Washington State product stumbles.
With Foles out, Jacksonville would likely prefer veteran insurance, and Winston can be exactly that. And if Minshew does struggle, Winston might get the opportunity to reestablish himself as a top option.
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney: Seattle Seahawks
Top 50 Rank: 6
Pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is the highest-ranked free agent remaining from Bleacher Report's Top 50. While the South Carolina product was hoping to earn $20 million per year, teams are balking at that price, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.
In fact, the Seattle Seahawks' offer—the exact figure isn't known—may be the best he will receive, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
That could end up working out for Clowney, though. The Seahawks are interested in bringing him back, and the interest appears mutual to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.
"I've gotten the distinct sense talking to Clowney multiple times about it since September that he really wants to stay in Seattle," Bell wrote.
Seattle has just over $20 million in cap space, so it can't make Clowney an overwhelming offer. However, it can provide a fair deal, a familiar home and a shot at the postseason. Clowney, meanwhile, can help Seattle get there while reestablishing his market around the league.