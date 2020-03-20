NFL Free Agency 2020: Recapping Tom Brady, Gurley Deals, Biggest Moves of Day 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If you thought the thrill of NFL free agency ended with the initial wave of activity, you were mistaken. Day three of the official signing period was chock full of blockbuster deals and surprises.

Perhaps the biggest news of Day 3 was that Tom Brady's signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became official. After days waiting for Brady to finish up a remote physical in New York, the quarterback and the Buccaneers finally put pens to paper.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for two years and $50 million, includes $9 million in additional incentives and prohibits trades and the use of the franchise tag.

This means that unless Brady plays beyond age 45 or gets released, he's going to finish his career with the Buccaneers. By utilizing incentives instead of signing a straightforward $30-million-per-year deal, it also gives the Buccaneers some additional wiggle room in terms of cap space.

Of course, Brady's signing wasn't the only major story of Day 3. Friday also saw three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Gurley, who played his college ball at Georgia. For the Falcons, it's a chance to dramatically improve last year's disappointing rushing attack—one that ranked 30th in the NFL.

"We did not hit the mark we were hoping to accomplish in that spot, but at the end of it, that's one of the things, when we say tweak it and work it to go, that identity, it has to come through," head coach Bob quin said of the running game, via the team's official website.

The addition of Gurley should help give Atlanta that physical identity that has been missing in the ground game. Gurley should immediately take over for the departed Devonta Freeman as the starter.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams, who released Gurley on Thursday, are left searching for a new starting back.

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Broncos Sign Melvin Gordon III

Gurley wasn't the only running back to land with a new team on Friday. Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that Gordon had better offers but was enticed by the notion of playing his former team twice per season.

In Denver, Gordon will help take pressure off of second-year quarterback Drew Lock. He should pair with Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 1,011 yards last season, to form one of the better running back duos in the AFC.

Steelers Trade for Wormley, Sign Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers shook things up a bit by trading with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens—a rare move, to say the least.

In addition to bolstering its defensive front, Pittsburgh also added to its tight end room on Friday, acquiring free agent Eric Ebron. According to Rapoport, it will be a two-year deal worth $12 million.

Ebron had a down year in 2019 but was phenomenal the year before. In 2018, he caught 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. Alongside Vance McDonald, Erbon should provide quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a tight end attack.

Saints Re-Sign Andrus Peat

The New Orleans Saints set themselves up for another run be re-signing quarterback Drew Brees just before the start of free agency. On Friday, they ensured that another familiar face would be in the fold for the 2020 season and beyond.

According to Rapoport, the Saints re-signed Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat to on a five-year, $57.5 million deal.

Peat, who made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, appeared in 65 games with 60 starts in his first five NFL seasons. He's started every game in which he's appeared, except for one, over the last four years. He will continue starting in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.