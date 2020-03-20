4 US Winter Olympic Athletes Quarantined After COVID-19 Exposure

4 US Winter Olympic Athletes Quarantined After COVID-19 ExposureMarch 20, 2020
RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images
Four U.S. Winter Olympic athletes have been placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Jonathan Finnoff, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's chief medical officer, told reporters that one of the athletes subsequently developed symptoms and has been tested for the virus.
The chief medical officer also offered an update on the current situation: "We have a lot of procedures and guidelines in place. We've been working with local, state and federal officials in order to develop policies and procedures that we will follow if somebody does test positive for COVID-19."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
