Early Predictions for 2-Day WWE WrestleMania 2020 Match Card
WWE announced Wednesday that WrestleMania 36 would now be a two-night event and take place at multiple locations due to restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
With a stacked match card that will span across Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, the WWE Universe is looking to predict the outcomes of the bouts and how the company will look heading into the summer.
From Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre to John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, the 2020 edition of the show looks entertaining on paper, but naturally, concerns will arise when it comes to the atmosphere for these bouts.
While it is uncertain what WrestleMania will look like, here are the early predictions for each match taking place at WWE’s biggest show of the year and a deeper dive into the most intriguing bouts.
Full Match Card and Predictions
WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
Since WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch has been on the top of the world as Raw women’s champion, but the WWE is booking Shayna Baszler stronger than any other woman on the roster right now.
Wrestling fans want to know if Baszler will be the one to dethrone Lynch, but there is something everyone is forgetting; Ronda Rousey. With a clear beef remaining with Lynch and a long history with Baszler, this would be the perfect place for interference.
Before Rousey left, she was fully embracing her heel gimmick and feuding with Lynch. If WWE Creative wants to take the title off the champion without letting her take a clean loss, what better way to let Baszler win than by having Rousey interfere on her behalf?
Not only does a loss allow Lynch to become the underdog face chasing the title the WWE Universe loves, but it also builds to another marquee feud between Lynch and Rousey, possibly involving both Four Horsewomen factions.
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
For fans of Bray Wyatt, the idea of booking The Fiend to take his revenge for John Cena beating him at WrestleMania 30 is ideal. The Fiend is one of the strongest characters in the company, but he is coming off his first loss.
After being defeated by Goldberg and losing his Universal Championship, Wyatt needs a marquee victory that would reestablish any credibility he may have lost at Super Showdown.
Cena is still one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster and has built his credibility in Hollywood, making him a dual-threat draw for the company. With that said, the 16-time champion isn’t performing with WWE as much anymore.
As a result, Wyatt must beat Cena at WrestleMania 36 to redeem the previous loss and cement The Fiend’s place as one of the biggest draws in recent wrestling history.
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
There are several matches on the WrestleMania 36 card that could steal the show, but none have been built better than Edge vs. Randy Orton.
Edge returning at the Royal Rumble is considered by many to be a monumental moment, but Orton attacking him and trying to end his career is what really made this feud so special. Add in the attacks on Edge’s friends and wife Beth Phoenix, and this storyline is personal.
Orton has never been better on the mic and from a character standpoint, and the Last Man Standing stipulation fits the feud perfectly. Regardless of when and where this match takes place, the fans at home will feel the hatred and believe the animosity.
After almost a decade away from the ring, it’s obvious Edge will pull out the win, but that doesn’t mean the in-ring storytelling won’t be some of the best we’ve seen in years.
