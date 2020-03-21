Early Predictions for 2-Day WWE WrestleMania 2020 Match Card

0 of 4

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE announced Wednesday that WrestleMania 36 would now be a two-night event and take place at multiple locations due to restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

With a stacked match card that will span across Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, the WWE Universe is looking to predict the outcomes of the bouts and how the company will look heading into the summer.

From Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre to John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, the 2020 edition of the show looks entertaining on paper, but naturally, concerns will arise when it comes to the atmosphere for these bouts.

While it is uncertain what WrestleMania will look like, here are the early predictions for each match taking place at WWE’s biggest show of the year and a deeper dive into the most intriguing bouts.