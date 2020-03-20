B/R NFL Staff Roundtable 1st-Week Takes and 2020 Season Predictions

3 of 8

The hope of every team is that it will come out of free agency in better shape.

Of course, the hope of everyone who buys a Powerball ticket is that they will soon be a gazillionaire.

The reality is that not all teams can win free agency. For some, the players who depart far outnumber the ones who joined the team. They entered free agency with three holes and left it with six.

For others, the chips just didn't fall as they had hoped. That offensive tackle they were targeting signed a bigger deal with another squad. That quarterback they wanted decided he had a better chance to win elsewhere. That wideout they made an offer to signed with a team that plays in a state with no sales tax.

Then there are the franchises who blew it by making ridiculous moves—like, say, trading your best skill-position player for 12 cents on the dollar.

After free agency, some teams will to need to crush the draft to dig themselves out of a hole.

Davenport

The New England Patriots are an easy call here after losing Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. The Los Angeles Rams lost Dante Fowler Jr. and released Clay Matthews and Todd Gurley II. And they watched the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals improve markedly in free agency. It's too bad they don't have a first-round pick. Neither do the Houston Texans, who are coming off the most bizarre free-agent period in recent memory.

Dunne

Vikings: They had no choice but to gut the roster with so many bloated contracts, but somebody has to play corner...and rush the passer opposite Danielle Hunter...and catch passes opposite Adam Thielen. This is the most important draft general manager Rick Spielman's had in a long time.

Dolphins: I don't know if it's "ground" they need to make up after spending like crazy (and wisely!) in free agency, but they still need their franchise quarterback. With all that ammo, Miami has to find a way to land Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow.

Bengals: Easy choice here considering the striking lack of talent everywhere. Sure would make sense for Cincinnati to trade down with Miami and gobble up as many picks as it can to rebuild the roster.

Freeman

Jaguars: They are shedding talented players at a staggering pace.

Bears: They still don't have a quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles don't count.

Raiders: They still don't have a quarterback either. Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota don't count.

Gagnon

Patriots: They were semi-gutted, putting a lot of pressure on head coach Bill Belichick with all of those compensatory picks.

Texans: They have to find DeAndre Hopkins' replacement immediately, or they'll never live this week down.

Rams: The defense has become watered down. The problem is they lack a first-round pick. Again.

Sobleski

The Patriots, Texans and Vikings have plenty to work to do. New England's losses didn't end with Tom Brady. The team lost multiple key pieces on defense. The Texans need to find a replacement for DeAndre Hopkins, which won't be easy. The Vikings, meanwhile, had to shed a ton of salary-cap space and haven't brought much back in return.



Tanier

Jets: The Patriots ended an era. The Bills went full steam ahead to replace them. The Dolphins have accelerated their rebuild. The Jets are like, "Woah, let's not be hasty now."

Texans: Not only did they trade Nuk Hopkins for knockoff Todd Gurley, but they also lost D.J. Reader—the kind of rising young player most teams prioritize keeping—to the Bengals of all teams. Also, they don't have a first-round pick, so good luck gaining ground, guys.

Patriots: We don't know who their quarterback is, who he will throw to, and there are now more holes on defense than can be filled just by having Bill Belichick promote secret weapons off the back of the bench.