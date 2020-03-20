Falcons' Updated Depth Chart After Signing Todd Gurley to 1-Year Contract

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they've signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported it's a one-year contract.

Here's a look at the Falcons' updated offensive depth chart with Gurley added:

QB: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

RB: Todd Gurley, Brian Hill

WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus

TE: Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham

OT: Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono

OG: James Carpenter, Chris Lindstrom, Jamon Brown

OC: Alex Mack

Gurley quickly found a new team after being released by the Rams on Thursday. He'd represent a massive upgrade for Atlanta if he can rediscover his pre-2019 form.

The 25-year-old University of Georgia product was named the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after recording a league-leading 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. He added 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 scores in 2018.

His involvement in the Rams' offense started to fade late in the 2018 campaign, however, and questions were raised about knee problems after he tallied just 10 carries in Super Bowl LIII.

Gurley played 15 games in 2019 and found the end zone 14 times, including 12 rushing scores. His per-carry averaged dropped from 4.9 to 3.8 yards, though.

"It's Week 17, man, and it feels like Week 17," he told reporters in December. "Everybody's sore. If it's not one injury, it's another. There's just always something during the season, but that's every player in the league. To be able to just go out there and still compete and still go on the field and play, everybody wants to finish out a season, whether they go to the playoffs or they don't."

A healthy Gurley alongside Ryan, Jones and Ridley would give the Falcons one of the most dynamic offenses on paper heading toward the 2020 campaign.

Atlanta finished 13th in scoring offense last season and ranked 25th in red-zone touchdown percentage, a category where the former Rams standout can provide a serious boost.

The Falcons may still look to add another running back in the draft with an eye toward the future of the position given the short-term nature of Gurley's deal.