Dream Matches for Matt Hardy, Brodie Lee Following AEW Dynamite Debuts

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

The debut of Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite rocked the wrestling world at a time when fans needed something to smile about the most.

Now that two of the biggest possible free-agent signings are with AEW, wrestling fans have turned their attention to dream matches and feuds for the two former WWE Superstars.

Here are the best possible options moving forward for Hardy and Lee.

Matt Hardy

At 45 years old, Matt Hardy is not the same competitor he was during his prime, but a career full of experience and wisdom has resulted in one of the most beloved minds in wrestling history. As for what’s next for the Broken One, there are several ideal opponents.

Since Hardy has arrived in AEW as a face, the perfect opponent would be the top heel in the company, MJF. While Hardy int the in-ring worker he once was, he is one of the best on the microphone and will find a worthy challenger in MJF.

MJF also needs the opportunity to stand toe-to-toe with one of the best. With Hardy’s ability to produce interesting and entertaining video segments, the duo could generate some of the most unforgettable moments in wrestling today.

As much as Hardy thwarting MJF’s heel tactics would be incredible, the best long-term storyline would be the Broken One eventually turning on The Elite.

Hardy must Delete the Elite.

Matt and Nick Jackson brought Hardy into AEW, but it will be the Broken One who eventually turns his back on his former friends and tries to ruin the group from the inside. With Hardy’s mind games and video-editing skills, this would be the biggest possible storyline in the coming months.

Brodie Lee

As much as wrestling fans loved seeing Hardy finally arrive in AEW, the biggest debut Wednesday was of The Dark Order’s Exalted one, Brodie Lee. In WWE, the former Luke Harper was misused and underappreciated.

In AEW, Lee will prove everyone wrong with his elite in-ring work and ability on the mic.

After the inevitable feud against fan favorites SCU, Lee will be moving on to bigger and better things, including top stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and eventually a hoss battle against Lance Archer.

While Moxley vs. Lee would be a brutal hardcore match that showcases how restrained both men were in WWE and a bout between Omega and Lee would highlight the latter’s in-ring prowess which was stifled during the run with his previous employer, the biggest dream match for many fans would be the hoss fight with Archer.

Archer has emerged as one of the best big men in the world following a successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. With Jake “The Snake” Roberts by Archer’s side and The Dark Order supporting Lee, the possible storyline and matches would be a dream come true for many.

No matter who Lee fights, though, it’s exciting to see him have the chance to truly shine.

