Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

The first wave of NFL free agency has passed, and it is going to change the way fans view the 2020 season. Seeing players like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers. Cam Newton and Todd Gurley in different uniforms will likely be a shock to the system.

Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons early Friday morning, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The early free-agency period has had an impact on the fantasy landscape as well. While fantasy managers may not care what uniform Stefon Diggs is wearing this season, they will care about how his trade from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills affects his fantasy value.

Here we will run down the top fantasy players for 2020—based on factors like proven production, surrounding talent and scheme—following the early free-agency action. We'll also dig into some of the most impactful early moves as they relate to the fantasy landscape.

Just a reminder that fantasy standouts Melvin Gordon III and Newton—who is likely to be traded or released—are without a team and therefore not yet on the big board.

2020 Fantasy Top 50, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

9. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

14. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

15. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

24. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

26. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

28. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

30. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

31. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

32. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

34. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

35. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

36. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

37. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

38. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

39. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

40. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

41. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

42. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

43. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

44. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

45. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

46. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

47. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

48. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

49. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

50. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Texans Trade Hopkins to Arizona

A perennial fantasy stud, DeAndre Hopkins has been a mainstay of the Houston Texans offense since his rookie season in 2013. He will remain a fantasy star, but after the Texans traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for proverbial pennies, he will do so elsewhere.

It's important to remember that this trade doesn't just affect Hopkins' fantasy value. For starters, it has an effect on the two quarterbacks involved.

For Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the addition of an elite go-to receiver will be huge. Murray already looks like a future fantasy stud—he had 3,722 passing yards, 544 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns as a rookie—and Hopkins will make him even more productive.

It's a bit much to expect a Lamar Jackson-like Year 2 leap from Murray, but it isn't out of the question.

Meanwhile, losing the three-time first-team All-Pro is going to hurt Deshaun Watson's value some. There's virtually no way that it doesn't; Hopkins is a difference-maker, and not having him will make a difference.

This trade also makes running back David Johnson a bit of a sleeper option. If he's healthy—and that's a big if—he could be a tremendous weapon for Houston. Carlos Hyde was a 1,000-yard back for the Texans last season, and Johnson is a better pass-catcher out of the backfield—though he will compete for catches with fellow back Duke Johnson Jr.

As for Hopkins, expect a slight dip in production because of the loss of established chemistry with his quarterback. It should not, however, be significant.

Tom Brady to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The deal is official: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Tom Brady.

The team made the announcement via Twitter on Friday morning:

This move will have major repercussions on the fantasy landscape, beginning with Brady himself.

At 43 (Brady will turn 43 in August), the six-time Super Bowl champion should not be considered an elite fantasy option. However, with weapons like Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at his disposal, he should be far more productive than he was in New England.

Considering Brady passed for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, that increase in production will make him fantasy-relevant. He is worth picking up as a streamer or a high-end insurance policy. Don't expect Brady to lead the league in passing as Jameis Winston did last season, but do consider him draft-eligible.

While the change of scenery will be good for Brady, it could be detrimental to the fantasy values of Godwin and Evans. These will still be high-end fantasy receivers, but Brady is more surgical with decision-making than Winston. This will lead to fewer turnovers for the Buccaneers but fewer downfield jump balls.

At the same time, Brady's presence could raise the value of Howard and Brate, as Brady won't hesitate to utilize his tight ends when he has good ones.

Brady's departure from the New England Patriots, meanwhile, hurts the value of their skill players. While there's no guarantee that Jarrett Stidham—or whoever starts at quarterback—won't be a quality starter, there's a whole lot of unknown.

This means that players like Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Sony Michel should be downgraded just a bit, at least until we have had a look at the Patriots offense in the preseason.