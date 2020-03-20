NFL Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Upcoming Weekend of Free Agency

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As we head into the first weekend of NFL free agency, several notable players remain on the open market. The initial wave of signings came fast and furiously, but teams willing to wait for the dust to settle have options.

Players like Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Gordon III, Everson Griffen and Robby Anderson remain unsigned. Todd Gurley got added to the available player pool when the Los Angeles Rams released him, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could soon follow.

Let's take a look at some of free agency's biggest buzz heading into the weekend.

Slow Market For Gordon

While players have been getting scooped up at a rapid pace, the Los Angeles Chargers' Gordon has seen little interest around the league. At least, he's seen little interest involving his desired price range.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com), Gordon hasn't received "anything remotely close" to the offer the Chargers gave him last offseason. Per Garafolo, that offer was in the $10 million-per-year range.

The fact that Gurley is now also on the market probably doesn't help Gordon's value.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington (h/t Evan Silva of EstablishTheRun.com), Gordon may have to settle for a running-back-by-committee role instead of an every-down role:

The idea of Gordon in another committee is intriguing because, according to Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com, the Buffalo Bills are interested.

In Buffalo, Gordon would pair with second-year back Devin Singletary and potentially form one of the AFC's tom backfields.

Prediction: Gordon signs with Buffalo

Market Slow to Develop for Clowney Too

Like Gordon, Clowney likely expected to see a robust market in free agency this offseason. With players like Yannick Ngakoue, Chris Jones, Shaquil Barrett and Bud Dupree getting the franchise tag, Clowney was arguably the top pass-rusher actually hitting the open market.

The problem is that those players getting the franchise tag may have actually hurt Clowney's value.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowny is looking for something in the $20 million-per-year range, which teams are not willing to pay—not when it's cheaper to use the tag:

The Seattle Seahawks obviously didn't use the tag on Clowney, which is why he's currently without a contract. However, they could bring him back on a short-term deal. Clowney reportedly has other offers—including ones from the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune—but his best offer may be coming from Seattle.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the offer from Seattle might "be the best he'll get."

With the Seahawks sitting on just over $20 million in cap space, Clowney is not going to get the sort of deal he was hoping for.

Prediction: Clowney returns to Seattle on a one-year "prove-it" deal.

Gurley Interested in Miami, Atlanta

With Gurley on the market and free to choose his next team, he should be one of the top names to follow over the weekend.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are on Gurley's wish list:

The problem with Miami, as Anderson pointed out, is that the team just signed Jordan Howard, a back with a similar skill set. The Falcons, however, are in need of a running back after parting with starter Devonta Freeman earlier in the offseason.

Interestingly, Gurley has been publicly courted by former Rams teammate and new Falcons edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

The price would have to be on the low side for Atlanta to make sense, however, as the Falcons have just over $2 million in cap space. While the fit is there, the money may not be.

Prediction: Gurley doesn't sign with the Falcons or the Dolphins.