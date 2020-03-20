Manchester United Reportedly Discussing Ambassadorial Role for Eric Cantona

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: New York Cosmos Manager Eric Cantona looks on prior to Paul Scholes' Testimonial Match between Manchester United and New York Cosmos at Old Trafford on August 5, 2011 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly considering bringing back club legend Eric Cantona in an ambassadorial role. 

According to the Mirror's John Cross, United are discussing the move, which is said would be "a huge lift for the club and a major vote winner for the current club hierarchy."

The Red Devils have a number of legendary former players as ambassadors already, from Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law to Bryan Robson and Andy Cole to Park Ji-Sung and Nemanja Vidic, among others.

Ambassadors make personal appearances, such as on roadshows.

Cantona is an iconic figure from United's history and produced many moments befitting that status:

He's still revered at the club and by fans:

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils from Leeds United in November 1992 and helped the club to win their first top-division title since 1967 that season.

Video Play Button

It was the first of four Premier League titles Cantona won at Old Trafford. He also won the FA Cup in 1994 and 1996, as well as the Charity Shield on three occasions.

Cantona retired from playing in 1997, aged 30, and became an actor.

In 2002, he was the inaugural inductee into the English Football Hall of Fame.

