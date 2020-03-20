The Boxing Superfights We Need to See Happen This YearMarch 20, 2020
The Boxing Superfights We Need to See Happen This Year
With professional boxing's schedule on the ropes because of the coronavirus outbreak, there's no better time than now to look ahead to what the rest of the year's schedule could be if boxing's best promoters and biggest television networks put their differences aside in order to work together to make the best fights possible.
Better yet, diving headfirst into the fun-filled, make-believe world of superfights being made just because we want them can serve as a nice little escape from whatever trials or tribulations the worldwide pandemic has brought to our doorsteps.
Read through these superfight ideas for making the rest of 2020 a special year in the sport, and be sure to leave us your favorite ideas for fights in the comments below.
Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua
There's no more important contest in boxing right now than between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury is the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion. Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles. The winner would produce boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999, and the blockbuster megafight would help crown the division's best fighter in the same way Lewis' defeats of Holyfield and Mike Tyson did for him at the turn of the century.
Additionally, Fury and Joshua are each primed to become mainstream stars. Both have overcome their own set of obstacles to stand at the precipice of becoming the premier heavyweight fighter of boxing's latest golden age, and a fight between them right now seems way more important than anything else the two fighters could be doing with their careers.
The 1970s featured Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman. The 1990s had Lewis, Tyson and Holyfield. Today's crop features Fury, Joshua and Deontay Wilder.
But which one of those last three fighters will someday be remembered as the best heavyweight champ of his era? Fury vs. Joshua would help decide that important question.
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are two of the best fighters in the world in any weight class. Luckily for boxing fans, both are competing at 147 pounds, so the fight to see which one is the better talent is easy to make, or so one would hope.
But unluckily for fight fans, each fighter is represented by rival stakeholders and television networks that would likely rather keep each man's biggest divisional risk out of the picture entirely.
Spence has the better resume at welterweight, but Crawford's overall body of work takes the cake. While Spence unified the WBC and WBO belts against Shawn Porter last year, Crawford had already won world titles in three different weight classes to prove he belongs among the elite in the sport.
But the two fighters badly need to face each other before Spence vs. Crawford becomes this generation's version of Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. By the time Mayweather and Pacquiao climbed into a boxing ring against each other in 2015, both men had slipped significantly away from how they operated in their prime years.
Sure, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015 was better than not ever seeing that fight at all, but it sure would have been a lot better to have seen that fight in 2010.
Spence vs. Crawford is not yet past its sell-by date. Both fighters still appear to be at or near the top of their games, though nobody knows how Spence might look in the ring after the injuries he sustained in his car accident last year.
Regardless, getting Spence and Crawford in the ring against each other would be a great way to end 2020.
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world. Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion, and Serrano has already won world titles in seven different weight classes.
On top of that, the two stalwarts were already scheduled to face each other on May 2 on the undercard of Matchroom Boxing's Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin card in Manchester.
Who knows if this one gets made now? Fights are getting canceled, postponed and delayed for at least the next couple of months, but it's certainly one of the better fights that can be made in boxing.
Taylor is one of the most popular fighters in boxing, especially in her home country of Ireland. But Taylor isn't just beloved; she's great. She is one of the best technicians the sport, and there are times when she looks like the top pound-for-pound boxer.
But perhaps Serrano's athleticism, physicality and guile could help the American hand Taylor the first loss of her prizefighting career.
This fight needs to get made, so let's hope the pandemic only stalled the action and didn't outright cancel it.
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Mikey Garcia
Vasyl Lomachenko was set to face Teofimo Lopez in a unification bout on May 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, or at least that's what both fighters' promoter, Bob Arum, wanted to have happen, per BoxingScene.
Honestly, Lomachenko vs. Lopez is a scintillating fight between two elite fighters in their primes. If that one ends up happening later this year, there would for sure be cause for celebration.
But before people were salivating over the idea of those two lightweights going up against each other, there was the idea for an even bigger and better fight at lightweight between Lomachenko and Mikey Garcia.
Some of this potential fight's luster was lost after Garcia inexplicably jumped up two weight classes and lost to Errol Spence last year in a welterweight title fight. Still, Garcia had solidified himself as the best 135-pound fighter before Lomachenko came along at that point, and a matchup between the two would produce some elite action.
Besides, Garcia rebounded nicely by scoring the win over Jessie Vargas in his last fight. Garcia isn't a welterweight. He's a lightweight, and he remains today probably the single most dangerous 135-pound fighter to Lomachenko's assumed reign there.
Garcia badly wants to chase Manny Pacquiao down for a welterweight showdown. That's fine. Garia is determined to prove he can do things people say he can't. But Lomachenko vs. Garcia would be a much better fight.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3
Canelo Alvarez is the top draw in the sport. But the 29-year-old pretty much had his hands full both times he faced Gennady Golovkin in 2017 and 2018, and some in the sport even remain convinced that they've never actually seen Alvarez come away with a definitive victory over GGG despite the Mexican officially going 1-0-1 against him.
So when Alvarez vs. Golovkin 3 was suggested as a done deal for September 12 by The Athletic's Lance Pugmire, it minimally helped give fight fans something to look forward to later this year.
Furthermore, it gives Canelo the chance to hush his haters and Golovkin the opportunity to prove he's still the baddest middleweight in the division.
Both Alvarez and Golovkin are ranked among the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters in the world, per The Ring, with Alvarez No. 1 and Golovkin No. 7.
Additionally, both guys just seem to bring the best out of each other on fight night. Alvarez vs. Golovkin will long be remembered as one of the better middleweight rivalries in history. All that lacks for the story is a proper ending.