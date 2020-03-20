The Boxing Superfights We Need to See Happen This Year

2 of 5

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are two of the best fighters in the world in any weight class. Luckily for boxing fans, both are competing at 147 pounds, so the fight to see which one is the better talent is easy to make, or so one would hope.

But unluckily for fight fans, each fighter is represented by rival stakeholders and television networks that would likely rather keep each man's biggest divisional risk out of the picture entirely.

Spence has the better resume at welterweight, but Crawford's overall body of work takes the cake. While Spence unified the WBC and WBO belts against Shawn Porter last year, Crawford had already won world titles in three different weight classes to prove he belongs among the elite in the sport.

But the two fighters badly need to face each other before Spence vs. Crawford becomes this generation's version of Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao. By the time Mayweather and Pacquiao climbed into a boxing ring against each other in 2015, both men had slipped significantly away from how they operated in their prime years.

Sure, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015 was better than not ever seeing that fight at all, but it sure would have been a lot better to have seen that fight in 2010.

Spence vs. Crawford is not yet past its sell-by date. Both fighters still appear to be at or near the top of their games, though nobody knows how Spence might look in the ring after the injuries he sustained in his car accident last year.

Regardless, getting Spence and Crawford in the ring against each other would be a great way to end 2020.