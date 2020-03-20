Cowboys Rumors: Latest on Dak Prescott's Contract Offer, Jadeveon Clowney, More

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Free agency is in full swing, and there's still a lot to do for the Dallas Cowboys.

They checked off one of their major boxes by signing Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. But plenty of items remain incomplete.

The situation with quarterback Dak Prescott remains unresolved. The answers at receiver outside of Cooper and Michael Gallup remain muddled. They'll need to find a way to deal with the loss of Maliek Collins, Robert Quinn and Jeff Heath on defense.

Some of those answers are at the heart of the talk surrounding the franchise. As we get further into free agency and the spending slows down, here's the latest on what the Cowboys are reportedly thinking.

Dak Prescott Contract Offer 'One of the Largest' in NFL History

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The ongoing negotiations have become one of the central storylines of the NFL offseason. Prescott is coming off the best season of his career and at 27 years old he's set to make big money.

The Cowboys have already applied the franchise tag, but talks about a long-term deal continue. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, "The Cowboys have offered quarterback Dak Prescott one of the largest contracts in NFL history, a source said." Watkins reported the offer is worth more than Jared Goff's contract with the Los Angeles Rams and Carson Wentz's agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For reference, Goff is paid an average of $33.5 million per year while Wentz gets $32 million per year.

The sticking point for the two sides appears to be length, per Watkins. Prescott would like the deal to be four years, while the franchise is pushing for five.

The difference may seem trivial, but it could become important. From Prescott's perspective, the four-year deal would allow him to hit the market again when he's 30 years old and the quarterback market has presumably hit even higher heights with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes getting new deals.

The Cowboys would obviously rather have the quarterback commit to whatever figure they're comfortable with now for longer.

As big a deal as the one year could be, it shouldn't be the deal-breaker for either side. If Prescott is committed to Dallas, then a deal should work out.

No Interest in Jadeveon Clowney at Current Price Point

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cowboys have a need for pass-rushers with the departure of Robert Quinn. Jadeveon Clowney is one of the best edge defenders left on the market.

It's easy to start connecting dots.

Not so fast, though. Clarence Hill of The Star-Telegram reported the Cowboys have "not expressed interest" in Clowney.

That report is in line with Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher, who wrote the Cowboys are out on Clowney "unless the price comes down."

While that's unlikely to happen. The market on Clowney has been slow compared to other top-flight free agents. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the pass-rusher is considering short-term deals now that would allow him to hit the market again after the $20 million price tag he is looking for has kept teams away to this point.

The Cowboys could still be looking for an edge defender, but it appears Clowney might be out of their price range for now.

Emmanuel Sanders 'Equally Interested' in Cowboys

Brett Duke/Associated Press

With Randall Cobb off to the Houston Texans, the Cowboys will need to replace his production, which included 55 catches and 828 yards in 2019.

They could go a long way in doing that by adding Emmanuel Sanders, who appears to have mutual interest with the team, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Sanders—who played at SMU—was a key member of the San Francisco 49ers last season during their run to the Super Bowl. He had 869 yards and 66 catches combined with the Denver Broncos and Niners, which are both slightly higher than Cobb had with the Cowboys.

At 33, Sanders' age should keep him from getting paid too much. That could be good news for Dallas, which is likely looking to surround Prescott with weapons without stretching the budget too much.