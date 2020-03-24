Red Sox Announce Minor League Player Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

The Boston Red Sox logo is seen on first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr's jersey during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A minor league player in the Boston Red Sox farm system has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Two minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA went on hiatus in mid-March after it was reported Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had contracted COVID-19. Much of the sporting world followed suit or had already suspended play, including the NHL, PGA Tour and the major European soccer leagues, among other institutions.

The NCAA also canceled all championships in winter and spring sports, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

A number of athletes and personnel around sports have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In the United States, the NBA has seen a number of cases:

Major League Baseball has postponed the start of the regular season, with a return date remaining unclear at this point. It's just as unclear how major events, like the All-Star Game and World Series, will be affected. One possibility if the World Series is pushed back into the winter is playing the games at a neutral, indoor or warm-weather site, according to Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown and Hannah Keyser.

Video Play Button

To date, over 378,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus worldwide, leading to 16,505 deaths, per CNN.com.

