Melvin Gordon Rumors: FA Contract Offers Not Remotely Close to Chargers' in 2019

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

When Melvin Gordon III held out on the Los Angeles Chargers last season, the running back reportedly received an offer to play for $10 million per season. He turned it down.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, that turned out to be a costly mistake. Speaking on NFL Network, via NBC Sports, Garafolo said the market for Gordon isn't "remotely close" to what the Chargers were offering last season.

After sitting out the first four games of the year, Gordon rejoined L.A. and rushed for a career-worst 612 yards, losing touches to Austin Ekeler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.