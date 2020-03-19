Melvin Gordon Rumors: FA Contract Offers Not Remotely Close to Chargers' in 2019

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 20, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) and Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

When Melvin Gordon III held out on the Los Angeles Chargers last season, the running back reportedly received an offer to play for $10 million per season. He turned it down. 

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, that turned out to be a costly mistake. Speaking on NFL Network, via NBC Sports, Garafolo said the market for Gordon isn't "remotely close" to what the Chargers were offering last season. 

After sitting out the first four games of the year, Gordon rejoined L.A. and rushed for a career-worst 612 yards, losing touches to Austin Ekeler. 

   

