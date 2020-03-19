Todd Gurley on Rams Release: 'Damn I Got Fired on My Day Off'

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Todd Gurley II seems to be in good spirits despite his release Thursday.

The running back joked about his situation on Twitter with an apparent reference from the movie Friday:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams after the team had spent weeks shopping him in trades. If he had remained on the roster Thursday, L.A. would have had to pay him an additional $10.5 million guaranteed.