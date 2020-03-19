Clay Matthews Reportedly Released by Rams After 1 Season with Team

Clay Matthews Reportedly Released by Rams After 1 Season with TeamMarch 19, 2020
John McCoy/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Rams are releasing linebacker Clay Matthews, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday afternoon.
The 33-year-old started 13 games last season, his first with the Rams.
