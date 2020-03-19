Clay Matthews Reportedly Released by Rams After 1 Season with Team

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are releasing linebacker Clay Matthews, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday afternoon. 

The 33-year-old started 13 games last season, his first with the Rams.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

