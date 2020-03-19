Raiders Rumors: Team Declines 2020 Oakland Coliseum Option Amid Las Vegas Move

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With their new stadium on track to open in time for the 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly declined their option with Oakland Coliseum.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair, the Raiders made the decision ahead of their April 1 deadline, setting the stage for their move to Las Vegas in time for the upcoming NFL campaign.

There was never any doubt the Raiders were moving to Las Vegas next season. The team officially changed its city name in a Jan. 22 press conference and accompanying video posted on Twitter:

"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history. For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders," team owner Mark Davis told reporters. "And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."

Allegiant Stadium, which will be located near the Mandalay Bay, broke ground in November 2017 and remains on track to open July 31. The stadium is currently scheduled to host a Garth Brooks concert on Aug. 22.

Despite Nevada governor Steve Sisolak's directive of a 30-day shutdown for most businesses in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, construction projects, including at Allegiant Stadium, have remained active.

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas after spending 47 years in Oakland (1960-81, 1995-2019) and 13 in Los Angeles (1982-94).

Oakland Coliseum served as the Raiders' home stadium from 1966-81 and 1995-2019.