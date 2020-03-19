Report: NFL Teams Put Clauses in Contracts for Failed Physicals Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 25: General view of the NFL midfield shield logo during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 27-16. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Some NFL teams have inserted clauses relating to the coronavirus pandemic into new contracts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said some contracts are "stating a failed physical will result in forfeited signing bonus money."

"It's uncertain how many teams are drawing this hard line, but several sources have encountered the provision when finalizing contracts over the last two days," the report read.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Broncos Cut Joe Flacco

    Denver waives former Super Bowl MVP after failed physical

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Cut Joe Flacco

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: NFL Rumors Tracker 🍿

    B/R reacts to every trade and FA rumor

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: NFL Rumors Tracker 🍿

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Brady’s Exit from Pats

    Brady’s exit to Tampa Bay started three years ago at 2017 trade deadline 📲— @nfldraftscout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Brady’s Exit from Pats

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for Darius Slay

    Philly trading third- and fifth-round picks for Lions' Pro Bowl CB, will make him one of NFL's highest-paid CBs with new deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for Darius Slay

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report