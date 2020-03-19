Report: NFL Teams Put Clauses in Contracts for Failed Physicals Amid COVID-19

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Some NFL teams have inserted clauses relating to the coronavirus pandemic into new contracts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said some contracts are "stating a failed physical will result in forfeited signing bonus money."

"It's uncertain how many teams are drawing this hard line, but several sources have encountered the provision when finalizing contracts over the last two days," the report read.

