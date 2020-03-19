F1 Cancels 2020 Monaco Grand Prix Because of Coronavirus

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula 1 announced on Thursday the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak:

The race was originally postponed along with the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix which were scheduled for May.

However, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) subsequently issued a statement confirming the famous street race will not take place this year:

"The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable."

The FIA expect to start the season in May but that could still be difficult, according to F1 correspondent Byron Young:

The 2020 F1 season was thrown into disarray when the season-opener in Australia was cancelled after McLaren withdrew from the race because a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

World champion Lewis Hamilton had previously said he was shocked the Grand Prix had been due to go ahead during the outbreak, per Oliver Brown at the Telegraph:

The following three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China were subsequently called off. The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai, had already been postponed.

F1 have since announced the summer shutdown has been brought forward from August to March and April and extended to 21 days in response to the outbreak.

The move should free up time to schedule Grands Prix if racing does finally resume in 2020.

The FIA have also confirmed the introduction of new rules for 2020 will be delayed until 2021 in a bid to ease the financial burden on teams with fewer races in the calendar because of the pandemic.