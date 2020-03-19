Stephen, Ayesha Curry Start Fundraiser to Fight Hunger Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are taking steps to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, established in 2019, the Currys have launched a fundraiser on Facebook for Feeding America.



The fundraiser has a goal of $200,000, with all of the proceeds going to Feeding America "and their support of people in need."

"We are grateful for Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation's partnership to raise funds to help Feeding America provide people with the food they need during this challenging time," Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. "Their latest fundraiser is a testament to Stephen and Ayesha Curry's ongoing commitment to feeding children and their families, especially at this moment, when many more people will be at risk of hunger as they cope with this crisis."

Feeding America is a network of more than 200 food banks across the United States that donates food to people in need. Per the organization's official website, 40 million people at risk of hunger have received meals through their food banks.

In addition to establishing their fundraiser, Steph and Ayesha announced last week that through the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation they were working with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Unified School district to provide meals to more than 18,000 kids in the Oakland area who won't have access to meals provided by their schools which have been shut down because of the pandemic.