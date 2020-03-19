Bucher: NBA Teams Expected to Close Practice Facilities Amid Coronavirus Concern

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

Basketballs sporting the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center logo are displayed Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Detroit. The $90 million center includes a sports medicine, treatment and rehab facility managed by the Henry Ford Health System, as well as retail and public spaces. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

NBA teams are expected to close their practice facilities for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per B/R's Ric Bucher, there is "growing anticipation" all 30 clubs will have their practice facilities closed by the end of the day Thursday. 

Bucher noted even though facilities have been allowed to remain open by the league, players haven't been able "to do anything close to their usual routine because of stringent protocol."

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that the Atlanta Hawks closed their facilities "for now" over concerns about the coronavirus.

Spencer noted no Hawks players were exhibiting symptoms of the virus, but the team made the decision "to be on the safe side."

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league notified teams last week they couldn't hold group practices, meetings or workouts through at least March 16; players were also advised to stay in their home markets and to stay home as much as possible. 

The potential decision to close practice facilities comes in the wake of seven NBA players known to have tested positive for coronavirus, including four members of the Brooklyn Nets.

Players for the Los Angeles Lakers, whose final game before the league suspended the season was against the Nets, were tested for the virus on Wednesday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin

Video Play Button

The NBA suspended its season after four of the six games scheduled for March 11 were completed. 

 

Related

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass looks at the big questions facing teams during the hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver Talks NBA Hiatus

    • Potential one-off game for charity • NBA calendar may permanently change • Need health officials’ OK to restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Talks NBA Hiatus

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Thunder Announce COVID-19 Test Results

    OKC releases statement saying all tests for players and staff came back negative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Thunder Announce COVID-19 Test Results

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How a New NBA Emerged from Last Hiatus

    @HughesNBA examines how the 2011-12 work stoppage changed the game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How a New NBA Emerged from Last Hiatus

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report