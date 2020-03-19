Ex-Cardiff Midfielder Peter Whittingham Dies at Age 35

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 11: Peter Whittingham of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Birmingham City at The Cardiff City Stadium on March 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City player Peter Whittingham has died aged 35.

The Championship club confirmed the news on Thursday:

Whittingham last played for Cardiff in 2017. He made 457 appearances for the Bluebirds after joining them in 2007 from Aston Villa, scoring 96 goals from midfield.

                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

