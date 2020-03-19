Ex-Cardiff Midfielder Peter Whittingham Dies at Age 35

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City player Peter Whittingham has died aged 35.

The Championship club confirmed the news on Thursday:

Whittingham last played for Cardiff in 2017. He made 457 appearances for the Bluebirds after joining them in 2007 from Aston Villa, scoring 96 goals from midfield.

