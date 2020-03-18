NBPA's Michele Roberts: 'Nothing Irresponsible' About Players' Coronavirus Tests

David Dow/Getty Images

NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts is "disappointed" players and teams around the league have been criticized for being tested for the coronavirus even though she recognized the need for more nationwide tests.

"There's nothing irresponsible—if you've got that information [that you've been exposed]—about trying to get the tests," Roberts said Wednesday, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

"The problem that more of us can't get the tests—and I'm not apologetic about saying it—in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government," she continued. "They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard and I think they failed. ... Once this is done and we get through it, and we will, let's figure out who screwed up and fix that."

While there has been notable concern about the availability of tests across the nation, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement saying they paid for the tests through a private company so as not to take away from the public resources of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also announced: "Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma's medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the most vocal questioning how the Nets received so many tests after four players tested positive:

"I get it," Roberts said. "People should not be having to wait in line. The at-risk population should be the first to be tested. But goddammit, if the government had done what they were supposed to do, we wouldn't be competing for an opportunity to be tested."

ESPN's Rachel Nichols asked Adam Silver about the topic during a Wednesday interview, and the commissioner said, "It's unfortunate that we're in this position as a society ... with insufficient tests."

He also pointed out the Utah Jazz were following directives from a health official when the team was tested last Wednesday and stressed the league has continued to follow protocols and doctor recommendations.

The need for further testing has only increased as the World Health Organization confirms additional positive cases. As of Wednesday, more than 207,000 people globally have been infected by the coronavirus, which has led to more than 8,600 deaths.