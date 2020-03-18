Ex-Ravens DT Michael Pierce, Vikings Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27M Contract

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will sign former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract that carries a maximum value of $28 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Pierce will receive $18 million in guaranteed money.

Pierce was an unrestricted free agent, and his exit from Baltimore comes after the Ravens invested in revamping their defensive line:

The Ravens executed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Sunday:

That move was followed by the signing of defensive lineman Michael Brockers on a three-year, $30 million contract, confirmed by the team on Monday.

Pierce signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. The 27-year-old appeared in 60 games and made 30 starts across four seasons in Baltimore. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 151 tackles (90 solo).

Pierce has been especially effective against the run:

The Vikings ranked 13th in rushing defense last season (108.0 yards allowed per game).