Ex-Ravens DT Michael Pierce, Vikings Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27M Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Michael Pierce #97 of the Baltimore Ravens after a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore beats Buffalo 24 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will sign former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract that carries a maximum value of $28 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Pierce will receive $18 million in guaranteed money.  

Pierce was an unrestricted free agent, and his exit from Baltimore comes after the Ravens invested in revamping their defensive line:

The Ravens executed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Sunday:

That move was followed by the signing of defensive lineman Michael Brockers on a three-year, $30 million contract, confirmed by the team on Monday.

Pierce signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. The 27-year-old appeared in 60 games and made 30 starts across four seasons in Baltimore. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 151 tackles (90 solo). 

Pierce has been especially effective against the run:

Video Play Button

The Vikings ranked 13th in rushing defense last season (108.0 yards allowed per game).

Related

    Former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Vikings

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Vikings

    Jonas Shaffer
    via baltimoresun.com

    NFL Network's Mike Silver: Baltimore Ravens have made 'a huge splash' in 2020 free agency

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    NFL Network's Mike Silver: Baltimore Ravens have made 'a huge splash' in 2020 free agency

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Source: NT Pierce close to 3-year deal with Vikes

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Source: NT Pierce close to 3-year deal with Vikes

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Vikings to sign former Ravens NT Michael Pierce

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Report: Vikings to sign former Ravens NT Michael Pierce

    Daily Norseman
    via Daily Norseman