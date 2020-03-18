Daniel Bryan on WWE Future: 'I Think I'm Just Done Being a Full-Time Wrestler'

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Wrestling fans may see a little less of Daniel Bryan when the time comes for him to sign a new deal with WWE.

During an appearance on The Bellas Podcast (h/t Jake Jeremy of SEScoops), Bryan indicated he wanted to have a more limited schedule.

The former world champion said he plans to take the six weeks paternity leave WWE offers when his wife, Brie Bella, gives birth to their second child.

"Then after that it's not long until my contract is up," he said. "We've been talking about, like, what we do from there. But to me, in my mind, it's almost like I think I'm just done being a full-time wrestler."

Bryan turns 39 in May and has experienced a lot of wear and tear on his 5'10" frame because of his aggressive style in the ring. He previously retired in 2016, citing a history of concussions and post-concussion seizures, as well as the results of brain tests, as the reasons he was walking away.

The leader of the Yes! Movement made his shocking return in March 2018, having received the medical clearance to wrestle again. He not only beat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship months later but also commissioned his own eco-friendly title belt to match his new heel persona.

Bryan's recent comments align with what he told onetime colleague Jimmy Jacobs last June.

"That's the journey I'm on right now, I'm looking in a couple years when I'm no longer a full-time wrestler," he said (h/t Comicbook.com's Ryan Droste). "I'll always wrestle a little bit because I love doing it. After my contract is up, I don't want to be a full-time wrestler anymore. So, diving into [climate change and other issues] has been really important."

Because of his previous retirement, fans seem to have come to appreciate Bryan's presence on WWE programming more than they had before. Now, the WWE Universe has time to prep for him to again become less of a fixture in the squared circle.