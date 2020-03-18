Melvin Gordon Rumors: Free Agent May Have to Settle for RB-by-Committee Role

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

When Melvin Gordon III stretched a holdout from the Los Angeles Chargers throughout the preseason and the first three weeks of the regular season in 2019, he likely did not envision that his role would be diminished for the 2020 season.

But ESPN's Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday's SportsCenter that the 26-year-old running back "may have to settle" for a running-back-by-committee role on his next team (h/t EstablishTheRun.com's Evan Silva).

Earlier Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reported that "about four teams" are in the running to sign Gordon. "Teams were anticipating more cap space so the structure of the deal—and getting creative—will go a long way here," he wrote.

There has been buzz all week surrounding where Gordon might suit up in 2020:

The Chargers committed to running back Austin Ekeler with a reported four-year deal worth $24.5 million earlier this month:

