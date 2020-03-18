AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

0 of 1

Credit: AEW

After fanless episodes of Raw and SmackDown took place at the WWE Performance Center, All Elite Wrestling held its own fanless episode of Dynamite because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After weeks of teasing, The Dark Order promised to reveal The Exalted One this week. A lot of theories have been making the rounds on social media, with Matt Hardy as being the one most talked about.

Ahead of Dynamite's special Blood and Guts episode next week, The Elite and The Inner Circle met to determine which team would receive an advantage heading into their big showdown.

We also saw The Lucha Bros battle The Best Friends, Jurassic Express take on The Butcher and The Blade, and a Fatal 4-Way match with Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Riho and Kris Statlander.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Dynamite.

