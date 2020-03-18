AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18March 19, 2020
After fanless episodes of Raw and SmackDown took place at the WWE Performance Center, All Elite Wrestling held its own fanless episode of Dynamite because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After weeks of teasing, The Dark Order promised to reveal The Exalted One this week. A lot of theories have been making the rounds on social media, with Matt Hardy as being the one most talked about.
Ahead of Dynamite's special Blood and Guts episode next week, The Elite and The Inner Circle met to determine which team would receive an advantage heading into their big showdown.
We also saw The Lucha Bros battle The Best Friends, Jurassic Express take on The Butcher and The Blade, and a Fatal 4-Way match with Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Riho and Kris Statlander.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Dynamite.
Opening Segment
Cody Rhodes opened the show standing in an empty ring with an arena full of empty seats. He gave a nice speech before launching into a promo about the upcoming Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite.
He was soon joined by Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega. They said they don't even know if there will be a Dynamite next week, so if they are going out, they are going out as The Elite.
Adam Page came out on the stage with a beer in his hand. Matt asked him, man to man, if he stood with them. The Hangman nodded and walked to the back.
Grade: B
Analysis
With the current situation, this is exactly what AEW needed to do. Having Cody open the show with a heartfelt speech before transitioning into the storyline stuff was a smart move. He is the face of the company and did a good job in this segment.
He never said the word "coronavirus," but it was clear what he was talking about. They had the luxury of being able to use their pyro, but having it with an empty arena only put an exclamation point on the situation.
As a new company, AEW doesn't have as much financial security as WWE at a time like this. As Omega said, we don't even know if there will be a show next week, but the Superstars appeared dedicated to putting on the best show they could.