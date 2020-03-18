CB Brian Poole Re-Signs with Jets on 1-Year, $5 Million Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 18, 2020

New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Cornerback Brian Poole has agreed to stay with the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday afternoon.

"He's a good fit in Gregg Williams' defense because he's physical, can blitz and committed only three penalties," ESPN's Rich Cimini added. "He played more defensive snaps (68%) than any CB on the team. This was an important get for the Jets. Now all they need is a CB1."

Poole was Pro Football Focus' ninth highest-graded cornerback in 2019.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

