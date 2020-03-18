CB Brian Poole Re-Signs with Jets on 1-Year, $5 Million Contract

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Cornerback Brian Poole has agreed to stay with the New York Jets on a one-year contract worth $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday afternoon.

"He's a good fit in Gregg Williams' defense because he's physical, can blitz and committed only three penalties," ESPN's Rich Cimini added. "He played more defensive snaps (68%) than any CB on the team. This was an important get for the Jets. Now all they need is a CB1."

Poole was Pro Football Focus' ninth highest-graded cornerback in 2019.

