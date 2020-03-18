Liverpool Reportedly Prefer Signing Timo Werner over Jadon Sancho

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Red Bull Leipzig's Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho but reportedly favour the German striker over the English winger.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic (h/t Darren Wells of the Mirror), Jurgen Klopp might recruit his compatriot because of a favourable release clause. Sancho is reportedly considered too expensive by Liverpool at around £120 million, while Werner could be available at £52 million.

The pair remain two of the hottest players in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool could target both attackers if one of their front three eventually leaves Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have developed into one of the greatest forward combinations in world football.

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Despite their current endeavours, Werner or Sancho might struggle to secure a starting role unless the Reds part with one of their star trio.

Werner recently expressed his admiration for Klopp but admitted he would be concerned about the potential of reduced playing time if he moves to England, per Wells:

"At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City.

"They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

"But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That's one point you have to look at."

OptaJoe highlighted Werner's attacking prowess:

Sancho experienced a breakout campaign for BVB last term, and he's continued to show his class over the past seven months.

The 19-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in just 23 Bundesliga appearances this season, firing Liverpool's interest in his consistency.

If Salah and Mane remain at Anfield, Werner becomes the natural choice. Firmino has developed into a clinical false No. 9 for Klopp, but the 24-year-old's world-class striking potential is vast.