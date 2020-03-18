Chargers Rumors: Tyrod Taylor to Start at QB After LA Misses on Tom Brady

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are not expected to add a quarterback to the mix after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will move forward with Tyrod Taylor as their starter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news:

Brady is set to join the Buccaneers for the upcoming season, pending an official announcement:

The Chargers were in the market for a new starter after saying goodbye to longtime field general Philip Rivers. The 38-year-old had been with the organization since 2004 but, like Brady, is seeking a new challenge in the twilight of his career.

Replacing the veteran won't be easy, as he has been a steady, consistent option at the helm for most of his time with the team. He has started all 16 games in every season since 2006. Last season, he threw for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Former Carolina Panthers starter Cam Newton could be an option for the Bolts, but they reportedly have no interest in giving up anything for him in a trade:

The 30-year-old Taylor was a three-year starter with the Buffalo Bills after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in 2011 and he served as Joe Flacco's backup for four years. He spent the 2018 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, where he began the season as the first-string QB before rookie Baker Mayfield replaced him when he suffered a concussion.

Taylor was unable to reclaim the starting job for the remainder of the year and later joined the Chargers, for whom he threw six passes in 2019 after they signed him for two years as a free agent.

While consistency has been an issue at times during his career, the dual threat has enjoyed great success in the right situation:

Taylor doesn't appear to be the long-term answer in Los Angeles, however, and ESPN's Mike Clay wondered whether the team is considering a move for a signal-caller in April's draft:

This year's class provides intriguing upside behind expected top pick Joe Burrow. Tua Tagovailoa was in the conversation for the No. 1 overall selection until he suffered a hip injury, while Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are also options.