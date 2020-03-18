Ex-Patriots Center Ted Karras, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $4M Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with center Ted Karras, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Karras spent the last four years with the New England Patriots and made 15 starts for the team in 2019.

The Dolphins approached the offseason with the most salary-cap space in the NFL, and they have quickly put it to use.

Byron Jones headlines Miami's free-agent business, having agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ereck Flowers' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to Schefter that Miami will also sign his client to a three-year, $30 million contract.

It's easy to identify what went wrong for the Dolphins in 2019 as they finished 5-11. The offensive line contributed to the disappointing season, finishing 32nd in adjusted line yards and 29th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero questioned how much of an impact Karras will have in turning the unit around:

The Dolphins declined Daniel Kilgore's 2020 option, leaving a void at center. Karras fills the immediate need, and the team can look toward the draft for a long-term solution.

Miami has 14 draft picks in 2020, including six picks through the first three rounds. General manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores will have a number of opportunities to add another center in April.