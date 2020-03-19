How an NBA Season Cancellation Could Impact Record Books

0 of 8

Chris Elise/Getty Images

As the NBA continues to assess how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the 2019-20 season, an outright cancellation doesn't seem impossible.

"CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play—with no fans," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August."

As ESPN's Zach Lowe pointed out, "Add up players, coaches, training staff, referees, etc., and you get toward 50 people for an NBA game with 0 fans pretty fast."

If the league isn't able to solve the logistical Rubik's Cube that would be necessary to complete the 2019-20 campaign, history would be affected in a number of ways. Record chases would be delayed or cut off. One streak would be preserved. And one that has been around as long as the league itself would end.

Below are a number of ways basketball's record books would be impacted by a lost 2019-20.