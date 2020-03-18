Patriots Rumors: DB Duron Harmon Traded to Lions Amid NFL Free Agency

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have reportedly acquired defensive back Duron Harmon in a trade with the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The compensation will be a "flip of late-round picks," per Rapoport.

Harmon started eight games last season and has appeared in all 16 games in each of the last six years. He finished 2019 with 22 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Despite minimal stats, Harmon has played a significant role in the Patriots defense, per ESPN's Mike Clay:

New England had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL last year, as it allowed the second-fewest passing yards and the fewest passing touchdowns.

Harmon was a key part of that success, playing 65 percent of defensive snaps while allowing just a 39.7 quarterback rating on 15 targets in his direction, per Pro Football Reference.

He will now try to translate that production with the Lions, who finished 2019 dead last in the NFL against the pass.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia also knows Harmon well as the former Patriots defensive coordinator. He previously worked with the 29-year-old from the time he entered the league in 2013 until 2017.

The Lions additionally signed former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins on a three-year deal, per Rapoport, clearly trying to build a team with players Patricia trusts.

With Kyle Van Noy also leaving New England for the Miami Dolphins on a four-year deal, the Patriots could be shorthanded defensively in 2020.