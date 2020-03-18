DeAndre Hopkins Has 'Utmost Respect' for Bill O'Brien amid Irvin Allegations

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Soon-to-be Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is taking the high road publicly after his shocking trade from the Houston Texans.

In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said Hopkins told him about a meeting with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien in which O'Brien compared Hopkins to former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez:

However, Hopkins later said things were "being blown way out of proportion" and that he has the "utmost respect" for O'Brien:

The Texans surprised the football world Monday when they reportedly agreed to send Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Irvin said Hopkins told him there was a "power struggle" since O'Brien felt the receiver had "too much influence over the locker room."

According to Irvin, O'Brien told Hopkins the last time he had to call a similar meeting was with Hernandez when he was the Patriots' offensive coordinator. O'Brien also told Hopkins he didn't like his "baby mamas" being around the team, per Irvin.

The 27-year-old Hopkins has been one of the NFL's premier receivers since entering the league as a first-round pick out of Clemson in 2013.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro in seven NFL seasons who has reached the 1,000-yard mark five times and the 100-catch threshold three times.

The sure-handed wideout has been named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons. He was quarterback Deshaun Watson's top target in 2019 with 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hopkins leaves Houston as the No. 2 pass-catcher in team history, ranking second to Andre Johnson in receptions (632), receiving yardage (8,602) and receiving touchdowns (54) in 110 career games.

In Arizona, Hopkins will join forces with future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald and up-and-coming Christian Kirk, giving quarterback Kyler Murray a multitude of weapons in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's high-octane offense.

As good as he was in Houston, his best years could still be ahead of him given the offensive system and talent in place in Arizona.

Meanwhile, O'Brien and the Texans will look to replace Hopkins' production collectively between Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills and the newly signed Randall Cobb.