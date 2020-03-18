Gisele Bundchen After Tom Brady Leaves Patriots for Buccaneers: 'What a Ride'

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the wife of longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the organization and its fans for their support over the years.

Bundchen included several pictures of herself with Brady and their children. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported the six-time Super Bowl champion is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent.

"What a ride the last decade has been," she wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I'll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!"

Bundchen and Brady were married in 2009, nine years after he was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, and she's been a mainstay at Gillette Stadium for more than a decade.

Last month, she wondered where the family was headed while answering questions about her husband's future on Instagram.

"Well, I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year, but I don't know that yet," Bundchen said. "But hopefully somewhere nice, and wherever my husband is happy playing."

Tampa is certainly an upgrade over New England in the winter weather department.

Brady can officially become a member of the Bucs when free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.