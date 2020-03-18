NFL Free Agency 2020: Examining Effect of Biggest Deals from Day 1

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

In the NFL world, when one domino falls, others almost immediately follow. This is true when it comes to game-planning, as teams frequently scheme to defeat the latest trends. It's true in the offseason, where one significant deal can have a chain reaction on the rest of the free-agent and trade market.

We've finally reached Day 1 of official free agency. and while the new league year doesn't start until 4 p.m. ET, we've already seen several big deals be agreed upon. Perhaps the biggest deal so far has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing of quarterback Tom Brady.

Unsurprisingly, the TB12-toTB deal will have repercussions. Most notably, it leaves the New England Patriots looking for a different option at quarterback—likely second-year man Jarrett Stidham—and it leaves Jameis Winston without a job.

That job isn't likely to be a stating one, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"There's really not any starting opportunities," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "...He's probably going to be a backup. Obviously, we know that Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the Carolina Panthers. Who else really needs a starter? It doesn't seem anyone. ...Just doesn't seem to be a starting opportunity for Jameis Winston."

Winston will likely have to take a backup job somewhere and hope he can work his way into the starting lineup over time. Ryan Tannehill was able to do that with the Tennessee Titans this past season, and he recently cashed in with a four-year, $118 million deal.

As for the Patriots, their options are limited because of cap space. The Patriots currently have just under $9 million in available cap room. While New England is expected to add a third quarterback alongside Stidham and Cody Kessler—according to ESPN's Mike Reiss—it won't be able to bring in a high-priced option.

Another move to come in early on Day 1 is the Detroit Lions' signing of defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Shelton, who amassed 61 tackles, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble last season, is the second former Patriots defender to join the Lions this offseason. Detroit also added linebacker Jamie Collins, and the two should allow head coach Matt Patricia—formerly the Patriots defensive coordinator—to better run the sort of schemes he utilized in New England.

With Collins and now Shelton in the fold, the Lions may focus less on premier defensive free agents moving forward and look instead to value additions. However, one more big signing is possible. Detroit still has nearly $42 million in cap space.

The signing of Shelton also impacts a dwindling defensive tackle market. With players like Javon Hargraves, Michael Brockers, D.J. Reader and Gerald McCoy—who signed with the Dallas Cowboys overnight—off the market, the talent pool is shrinking fast.

That pool was further depleted on Wednesday, when the Denver Broncos acquired Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a late-round pick.

For Denver, this move could prove to be a steal. The five-time Pro Bowler remains one of the best defensive linemen in the game, even at 30.

Players like Damon Harrison and Mike Davis are still available, and teams in need of an interior defensive lineman may now be inclined to chase them.

The Cincinnati Bengals terminated the contract of cornerback B.W. Webb on Wednesday, adding another starting-caliber pass-defender to the player pool. While Webb isn't likely to impact the market for the top remaining cornerback, Chris Harris Jr., he should provide a secondary option for cornerback-needy teams.

As was the case with defensive tackles, the cornerback pool was heavily pilfered during the "legal tampering" period. Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller and others all agreed to new deals before the official start of free agency.

Webb joins a remaining group that includes the likes of Xavier Rhodes, Desmond Trufant and Harris.